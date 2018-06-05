2 Outlaws make Summer Games football team



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two players with the High Prairie Outlaws’ bantam football team will compete in the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie, July 19-22.



Waylon Lauck and Raiden Duchesneau have been named to the host Northwest Zone 8 team.



Lauck was selected as a defensive end and Duchesneau was named an alternate slotback after the camp May 26-27 in Grande Prairie.



Jeshua Gilroy and Ethan Klingsch also tried out for the team but did not make the roster.



“It was a good effort by all Outlaws who participated,” says Outlaws’ head coach Tom Duchesneau.



Local players who made the cut have been on the roster of the Outlaws for the past two years since the team joined the Peace Country Bantam Football League.



“They both have tremendous work ethic that the Games coaches were able to see,” Duchesneau says.



“Coaches told me they were impressed with our four players.



“They did pretty good, considering that most other players had more years experience.”



Selected players were happy to make the team.



“I was excited that I made the team and also kind of shocked,” says Lauck, 13, a Grade 8 student.



“Most of the other players are more experienced and a lot bigger than I am.



“On the second day of camp, I didn’t do as well as I did on the first day.”



Both players have been to other football camps and wanted to see where they rank.



“It was awesome to make the team,” says Duchesneau, 14, also in Grade 8.



“There was lots of good competition and it was a good experience.”



Both players will get another opportunity to build their skills when the Outlaws host the league jamboree on June 24 at E.W. Pratt field.



Action is set to start at noon, according to the league website schedule.



High Prairie will host six other teams in the league in a day of fun exhibition games.