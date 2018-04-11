2 little letters

A long, long time ago a rural resident from Fairview was asked to run for office in the M.D. of Fairview council. He said no.



“I just couldn’t say no to the people [my neighbours],” he said.



As a result, his brother was asked to run. He won, became councillor, then reeve and later the MLA. That man, of course, was Glenn Clegg. The man who couldn’t say no was my father, Glenn’s older brother, Bill Clegg.



Fast forward to today. Our federal and provincial governments are operating huge deficits and piling up huge debts.



Why? The answer is easy. They cannot say no.



Two little letters. “N” and “O”!



To be elected and say no to a request is undoubtedly the most difficult part of the job for any politician, whether they are federal, provincial or local. It is not fun, you certainly don’t make many friends, and every project is very important to the person and/or community group asking for assistance. The politicians are left to sort it out, unless they have an endless bank roll.



Notice the amount of money Big Lakes County doles out in grants compared to the Town of High Prairie? It is because they can.



Notice how many conferences and meetings Big Lakes County attends compared to the Town of High Prairie. Plenty more! It is because they have the money and they can.



Avid readers of South Peace News, the county newsletters, or those bothering to read the minutes or talk to councillors, know our councils work on several projects. Many times, they are lobbying for provincial or federal grant money.



Many times, they are lobbying for the same part of the pie.



The problem is there are also dozens of other municipalities in Alberta lobbying the provincial government for same pot of money. The bigger problem is the requests from all those cities, towns, villages, counties, municipal districts, improvements districts, summer villages, etc., exceed the money available from the provincial coffers. As a result, the budgets keep rising and the debt keeps growing.



And it’s all because they can’t say no.



An argument can be made that it is the local governments that put so much pressure on the province they “force” them into debt because – here’s that problem again – they just can’t say no.



I am not blaming the local politicians, just telling you the reality of the political system we have. In a perfect world, we would all strive to live with a little less, and alleviate some of the pressure off provincial and federal governments.



Ha! Like that will happen!



Besides, if our town and county did so, there would be over 100 other greedy councils ready to scoop up the extra money saved by our councils willing to settle for a little less. It is impossible that we would all collectively say no and settle for a little less.



You can argue that the system we have in place pits council against council, neighbour against neighbour, and friend against friend.



It’s a dirty game, people. It all starts with the ability we have to simply say no.