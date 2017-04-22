2 impaireds, 1 jail sentence

H.P. court docket

April 10, 2017

Judge J.K. Sihra

An Atikameg man will spend the next 45 days in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of drunk driving.

Darren Wade Nahachick, 38, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court April 10 to two counts of driving with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

“The readings are aggravating,” Judge J.K. Sihra said during sentencing.

Two blood alcohol readings recorded levels of 220 mg during the first incident in Atikameg on Oct. 29, 2015, said Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault.

“He admitted to drinking,” he added.

When stopped a second time on June 5, 2016, Nahachick did not submit to tests to determine the level of alcohol.

“His ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol,” Judge Sihra noted during sentencing.

Given his employment schedule, Nahachick was granted a request to serve the time on every second weekend until the 90 days has expired, as part of a joint submission by his lawyer, Nathaniel Chelick, and the Crown.

“He now has his drinking under control and he takes responsibilities for his actions,” Chelick said.

Nahachick was also suspended from driving for one year.

The drunk driving crimes were not the only matters dealt with in court. Nahachick was also sentenced to 30 days concurrent after pleading guilty to breaching conditions when he failed to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

While he is not in custody, Nahachick is on probation for six months, with orders to abstain from alcohol and non-prescription drugs.

– – – – – – – – –

Melvin Lester Gladue, 49, of Little Buffalo, was fined $1,300, plus a $390 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Gladue was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on March 5. The lowest of two breath samples was 200 mg, or almost 2 1/2 times the legal limit, Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault told court.

“No doubt, the readings are aggravating and a fine will be elevated,” said Judge J.K. Sihra.

To his credit, it was Gladue’s first drunk driving conviction.

“This happened on his birthday and he was having a party,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“He thought the effects of alcohol would be over, but it didn’t.”

Jong added Gladue was not happy with his decision and is remorseful.

Gladue’s licence was suspended for one year.

– – – – – – –

Amy Lea Thunder, 35, of Sucker Creek, was sentenced to 21 days in jail, with 14 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to breach of probation.

Court heard that Thunder failed to report to a probation officer as ordered, despite being granted extensions, Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault said.

“A short period of custody would be appropriate,” he suggested.

Thunder was ordered to contact probation in High Prairie, although she was in Edmonton, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“She says she’s learned her lesson.”

– – – – – – –

Michelle Pearl Auger, of Edmonton, was fined $200, plus a $60 victim fine surcharge, and $210, plus a $63 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to failing to appear in court.

Court heard that Auger had no transportation and no telephone on the docket days, said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker with the Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“She’s sorry that she didn’t appear,” added Kachuk.

Judge J.K. Sihra reminded everyone in similar situations to take proper steps.

“There are people you can call when you can’t make it to court,” said the judge.

– – – – – – –

Kevin Tyson Lauck was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving while unauthorized.

“A police check showed he was suspended,” said Crown prosecutor Andre Arsenault.

However, when Judge J.K. Sihra asked Lauck if he turned in his licence to police, he gave another explanation.

“I never had one.”

– – – – – – –

James Paul Cunningham was fined $400, plus a $120 victim fine surcharge, for failing to comply with an undertaking.

Court heard that Cunningham failed to remain in Nova Scotia as directed, and was now living in Alberta.

Cunningham has resided in Alberta since 2009, said his lawyer Chris Milsap.

– – – – – – –

Donny L. Lamouche, 38, was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to driving while suspended.

“He says his licence was suspended because he is behind in child maintenance payments,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.

– – – – – – –

Frederick Rick Campiou was fined $500, plus a $150 victim fine surcharge, for driving while unauthorized.