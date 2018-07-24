2 face drug charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Four different drugs were seized by police and two people face charges after a traffic stop July 9.



Cpl. Chris Warren says police were conducting the traffic stop at 5:20 a.m. on 53rd Avenue in High Prairie and seized the drugs. The investigation led to one adult female and one adult male being arrested at the scene.



Found at the scene were LSD, ketamine, meth and cannabis marijuana.



“This included approximately 10 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately seven grams of crack cocaine,” says Warren.



Trina-Lynn L’Hirondelle, 29, of Falher, and Michael Monteith, 30, of Edmonton, face charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.



The two will appear in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 27 to answer to the charges.