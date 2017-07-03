$2.1M grant provided to upgrade Cattle Ranch Road

Richard Froese

South Peace News

East Prairie Metis Settlement has been awarded $2.1 million in funding from the provincial to upgrade a road.

Funding of $2,121,750 has been approved under Alberta’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program to upgrade a road with a budget of $4,243,500, says a new release from the provincial government.

Work is scheduled to start Aug. 1 on the Cattle Ranch Road, which extends about 22 km south of the community, says council chair Harry Supernault.

“The road is not passable and will be upgraded to gravel standards,” says Supernault, who expects to project to take about two months.

“Safety has become an issue for the road,” he adds.

Northland School Division even stopped its buses from travelling the road to pick up students because the road is in poor condition, he says.

“Settlement administration worked hard to apply for the funding,” Supernault says.

Government and local funding percentages vary based on project scoring.

Budget 2017 includes $100 million in STIP funding over three years—with more than $37 million approved for projects in 2017-18—for municipal infrastructure, including local road bridges, resource roads and community airports in rural Alberta, says a news release from the provincial government.

“STIP funding helps our rural and smaller urban municipalities sustain their local transportation infrastructure which contributes to a higher quality of life in these communities,” Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Brian Mason says.

He adds that investing in towns and counties through STIP will ensure they have the roads and bridges they need to grow sustainably.