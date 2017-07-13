1967 time capsule will be opened Aug. 19

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A time capsule buried in High Prairie during Canada’s centennial in 1967 will be opened in August as part of local sesquicentennial festivities.

The High Prairie and District Museum will open the capsule located on its museum grounds during a ceremony Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m.

“In 1967, the mayor and council of High Prairie dedicated a time capsule in honour of Canada’s centennial year,” museum executive director Darlene Adams says.

In a photocopy of a brochure of the centennial, the time capsule idea was conceived by 1967 Centennial Committee: Mayor Terry Anderson, Max Vanderaegan, Bill Smith, and Ernie Anderson.

The capsule itself was made by Terry Anderson.

Museum research has discovered that some of the contents include a letter to the 2017 mayor and council, a Simpson Sears catalogue, currency, pictures of the town, newspapers, and more.

During the upcoming ceremony, brief messages are scheduled from family representatives of 1967 mayor Terry Anderson, Town of High Prairie, Big Lakes County and the museum society.