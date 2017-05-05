The sixteenth annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show is deemed a great success

Mac Olsen

Spotlight

Although it snowed heavily, that didn’t stop the public from attending the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show.

This sixteenth annual event was held April 22-23. The Sports Palace, Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and the curling rink were filled to capacity with exhibitors.

Darrell Basarab, the chairperson, is pleased with how things went.

“We had a good turnout,” says Basarab. “The exhibitors were happy and pleased with their sales.”

They appreciate the hospitality that the High Prairie Fish and Game Association provides to them, he adds.

Over 140 exhibitors attended, filling over 400 tables throughout the three facilities. They came from across western Canada, including Fort St. John, B.C. and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre housed the sporting goods and firearms dealers. The Sports Palace is where you could find farming equipment and tractors, side-by-side utility vehicles and government organizations like Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.

The home and garden show was held in the curling rink. There, you could find jewelry, clothing, children’s education materials, coffee and tea products, Tupperware, spices, fabrics, crocheted products and cookware.

Some merchants were also set up in the hall linking the Sports Palace and the GBRC.

A dinner and dance was held at the Elks Pro Rodeo Hall north of High Prairie in the evening of April 22. A roast beef dinner was served and there was a silent auction as well.

The Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron No. 539 of High Prairie held a drill for guests prior to dinner. Look for a video of the full drill on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.

The Backwater Breakdown band was the featured entertainment for the dinner and dance. Look for a couple of videos of their performance on the Express’ Facebook page as well.

A 50/50 draw was held each day of the gun show. Several raffles were held too. Dave Dasheneaux of Valleyview won a large wooden shed. John Padden of High Prairie won a DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter a with camera.

A three-gun raffle was also held and the winners were:

1. Bill Milner of High Prairie, who received a Browning A5 12-gauge shotgun.

2. Garth Basarab of High Prairie, who received a Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon 6.5 Creedmoor rifle.

3. Wayne Davie of Peace River, who received a Henry Evil Roy .22 LR lever-action rifle.