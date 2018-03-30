Two giant subdivisions totalling 1,000 lots planned for Lesser Slave Lake

This is a concept drawing of the Buffalo Lake subdivision. Driftpile and Kapawe’no lots will be, at a minimum, larger than those shown and up to half an acre in size. This will allow for more trees and room for premium cabins. Boat launches will be at both sites.

A central Alberta resort developer is proposing a blockbuster cottage development. The project involves a campground to be built on the north shore of Lesser Slave Lake on land owned by Kapawe’no First Nations, and a second campground at Driftpile First Nations.

The project will be built as a partnership with Lesser Slave Lake Regional Council, interested First Nations in the Treaty 8 area and a company called RV Sites Canada.

RV Sites Canada has one existing site in southern Alberta and has a second huge site under construction at Buffalo Lake, north-east of Red Deer.

Phase One and Phase Two of the Lesser Slave Lake proposed multi-stage project will contain over 1,000 lots for RV units and permanent cabins. A 200-boat capacity floating dock system will be part of the first phase. As these first phases are sold, there will be more lots developed. Applications to both the federal and provincial governments for marina projects at both locations are in the planning stages.

A spokesperson for RV Sites Canada declined to be named, citing important discussions with Regional Council are still underway and also, there are issues with a similar project in Central Alberta. However, he was free with information that was released at the Edmonton Sportsman Show held recently in Edmonton.

Two locations are proposed for the project. The developer says both locations might be developed if there is enough interest.

“The first location is on Driftpile First Nations land. Driftpile has had a project similar to this on the drawing board for several years. We are very proud our company has been selected as the project manager, and investment partner, to carry this forward with the Driftpile Council.

“The second location is at the Kapawe’no Site on the north shore, at the area locally called ‘The Narrows.’ ”

“Both locations,” says the developer “feature sandy beaches and are great areas for all-season recreation homes or summer holiday areas where you can park a fifth-wheel or motorhome.”

He says the project investment may be as much as $50 million and will create 100 jobs during construction, at least 25 permanent jobs in maintenance, retail, administration, year round security, and general services for the developments.

He says the project will follow the design of a similar project of theirs that has run into opposition in Central Alberta.

“We had planned 800 units at Buffalo Lake, northeast of Red Deer. We have agreements with local builders and have good support locally and from people in the Red Deer region wanting a nearby boating and fishing area that is affordable. Unfortunately, there is some vocal resistance from a few other property owners at Buffalo Lake who don’t want to see more people coming to what they think is their private lake.

“We looked around, and saw a wonderful opportunity on Lesser Slave Lake. We are selling the Buffalo Lake project on what we call ‘Central Alberta’s Largest Lake.’ Buffalo Lake is bigger than Gull Lake and Pigeon Lake and twice the size of Sylvan Lake. Even at that, all those lakes are a drop in the bucket compared to Lesser Slave Lake. This lake is in a class all by itself. We are very excited to be involved here. When we learned that Driftpile First Nations already had looked at a similar project a few years ago, it seemed natural to be involved with them.”

Among key features of the Lesser Slave Lake project is lots will not be sold, but rented out on long-term leases. Architectural controls, meaning high-end building standards, will be in place. Permanent residences in mobile homes or RV units, will not be allowed. Also, there will be age restrictions on RV units. Lessors on property designated for cabins or homes will have five years to build.

“All of this is in keeping with the way cottage lands are being developed across Alberta. There is limited space and developers want to make their projects as attractive as they can. At this time, we expect lease rates for premium properties will be around $3,000 per year for the first ten years, escalating to $6,000 for the next ten years and possibly $9,000 per year for another ten years after that. These will be long-term leases, not year-by-year. Overall, that means a huge savings over buying or financing present lots on Lesser Slave. Of course, there will be a discount for early birds.”

Lots are planned to be sized from 6,000 square feet for RV lots feet to double that. Cabin lots will be almost half an acre. There will be power and natural gas. Discussions are underway on treated water to both sites from existing plants at Driftpile and Kinuso. There are also ongoing talks with the province of Alberta for improvements to the road from Hilliard’s Bay Estates to the North Shore site.

“We had a really good response at the Edmonton Sportsman Show,” the developer says. “Over 900 people, mostly from the Grande Prairie – Peace River, but also from Edmonton, Westlock, Barrhead and Whitecourt areas filled out interest forms. As soon as we finalize deals with our partners, Lesser Slave Lake Regional Council and with the Alberta government over road access and other details, we will be accepting expressions of interest on our website.”

The developer says he expects preliminary construction could start as soon as mid-summer of this year with lots ready for use in the spring of 2020.

Signs like this will soon be appearing as the subdivisions move forward.

A link to the controversy at Buffalo Lake that had the developer look for alternatives such as Lesser Slave Lake is HERE

A link to the Paradise Shores campsite website is HERE