16 year old Gill completes first Canadian Death Race



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Young marathon runner Rae-Anne Gill of High Prairie completed perhaps her most tasking race to date.



She finished the grueling Canadian Death Race in Grande Cache on Aug. 4-5 in 22 hours, 33 minutes, 59.4 seconds to win the solo 16-19 female division.



“My goal was just to finish the race and I also had a small goal of finishing in under 23 hours,” says Gill, 16.



”I was super happy that I was able to finish and I feel grateful to have a healthy body and mind to take me that far.”



The 125-km course begins and ends on a 4,200-foot plateau, passes over three mountain summits, and not only includes over 17,000 feet of elevation change but a major river crossing at the spectacular Hell’s Gate canyon at the confluence of the Smoky and Sulphur rivers.



“The course was beautiful and I felt pretty good throughout the entire race, I was just enjoying being out there,” Gill says.



“The last 22 km were tough as my stomach was not co-operating with me and I couldn’t really eat or drink anything.”



Despite the strain, she persevered to the end.



“I actually started almost falling asleep as I was going through that section of the trail until I met up with another racer and we started chatting and moving at a good pace and she was super helpful,” Gill says.



“I had an awesome crew who were super encouraging and made sure I had everything I needed.



“I never wanted to quit, because I knew if I did, I would regret it.”



And she plans to be back next year.



But it’s not all about competition.



“The best part of these races is the community,” Gill says.



“Those are some of the nicest and most supportive people you will meet.



“Everyone racing is very encouraging towards one another.”



Race directors were also busy helping out at aid stations and checking in with the racers.



Leading up to the race, she trained on her own and talked with other people in the trail community for tips and advice.



“Three weeks before the race, I went up to Grande Cache for a three-day training camp for the race and we ran a majority of the course,” Gill says.



“That was very helpful as you got to spend time on the course and test out some of your nutrition and hydration.”



To prepare for such an event, she suggests it is important to just get time on a person’s body.



“Just being consistently active and eating right, in my opinion, are the best things you can do,” Gill says.



She has no other big races planned for this year and will now focus on training and recovering from races she ran this summer.